Rise Price Hits $0.0025 on Top Exchanges (RISE)

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. During the last week, Rise has traded 24.8% lower against the dollar. One Rise coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Rise has a market cap of $465,798.92 and $131.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Rise

Rise (RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 184,782,683 coins. Rise’s official website is rise.vision . The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Rise is medium.com/rise-vision . Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

