ROAD Price Down 14.1% This Week (ROAD)

ROAD (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. In the last seven days, ROAD has traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar. One ROAD coin can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. ROAD has a total market cap of $81,074.50 and approximately $11,984.00 worth of ROAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ROAD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.86 or 0.00077602 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.04 or 0.00129915 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $83.91 or 0.00181572 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46,229.90 or 1.00038689 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,371.15 or 0.07294967 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $438.35 or 0.00948559 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003004 BTC.

ROAD Coin Profile

ROAD’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,300,570 coins. The official website for ROAD is roadpro.io . ROAD’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

ROAD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROAD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ROAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ROAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ROAD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.