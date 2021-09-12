Robust Token 1-Day Volume Tops $34,529.00 (RBT)

Robust Token (CURRENCY:RBT) traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 12th. During the last seven days, Robust Token has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar. One Robust Token coin can currently be bought for about $30.64 or 0.00066893 BTC on popular exchanges. Robust Token has a total market cap of $1.05 million and approximately $34,529.00 worth of Robust Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.93 or 0.00074079 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59.41 or 0.00129709 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $83.61 or 0.00182555 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45,823.05 or 1.00048128 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,323.93 or 0.07257328 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $437.96 or 0.00956234 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003025 BTC.

Robust Token Coin Profile

Robust Token’s total supply is 93,856 coins and its circulating supply is 34,406 coins. The Reddit community for Robust Token is https://reddit.com/r/robustprotocol . Robust Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A crypto currency aiming to be simple. Otherwise not much information available. “

Robust Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Robust Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Robust Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Robust Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

