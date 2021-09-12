Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 113,580 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 47.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 351,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,580 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.06% of Emerson Electric worth $33,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Emerson Electric by 26.0% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth about $377,000. Vicus Capital grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 2,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 23.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 763,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,894,000 after purchasing an additional 146,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth about $641,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.95.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $100.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $63.16 and a twelve month high of $105.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.87 and its 200-day moving average is $95.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.54.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.38%.

In related news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total transaction of $1,300,548.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,659 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,367.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

