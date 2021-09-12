Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 11,941 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,941 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $47,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.3% during the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.6% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 44.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 854,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,186,000 after acquiring an additional 263,507 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 8.7% in the first quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 14,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on UPS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.75.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $193.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.18. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.76 and a 12-month high of $219.59. The company has a market capitalization of $168.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

