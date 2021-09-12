Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 14,364 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 78.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,364 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $26,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Equinix during the second quarter worth about $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Equinix during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Equinix during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equinix during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Equinix by 1,440.0% during the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. 93.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $844.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $831.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $757.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $586.73 and a fifty-two week high of $885.26.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 5.21%. Research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Equinix’s payout ratio is 46.37%.

In related news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.36, for a total value of $1,061,232.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,649,502.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 1,449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $872.80, for a total value of $1,264,687.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,355 shares of company stock worth $18,116,589 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EQIX shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $907.00 to $942.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $856.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $861.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $880.94.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

