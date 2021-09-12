Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 9,545 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 186,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,545 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $28,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5,733.3% in the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 72.8% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $160.18 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $124.14 and a 12 month high of $163.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $160.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.97.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

