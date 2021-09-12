Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 355,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,430 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.06% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $40,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 151,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,162,000 after acquiring an additional 13,880 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 156.6% in the 2nd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,256 shares during the last quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 522.3% in the 2nd quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 23,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,693,000 after buying an additional 20,003 shares during the period. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $380,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $109.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.65. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $66.74 and a 1 year high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

