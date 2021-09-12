Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 114,724 Shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,959,217 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,724 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.40% of KT worth $27,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in KT by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,774,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310,499 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in KT in the first quarter worth $26,328,000. Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its stake in KT by 26.9% in the first quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 6,829,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,580 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in KT in the first quarter worth $14,050,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in KT in the first quarter worth $8,219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised KT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

NYSE:KT opened at $13.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.85. KT Co. has a 1 year low of $9.40 and a 1 year high of $15.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

KT Corp. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through the Customer and Marketing businesses. Its services include wire and wireless phones, internet, and other communication. The company was founded on December 20, 1981 and is headquartered in Seongnam-si, South Korea.

