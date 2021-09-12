Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 22,575 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 26.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,575 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $30,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,018,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,832,103,000 after buying an additional 45,596 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,809,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,813,514,000 after buying an additional 200,742 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,400,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,076,000 after buying an additional 21,360 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,762,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,024,000 after buying an additional 40,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.6% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,625,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,883,000 after buying an additional 206,785 shares in the last quarter.

VUG opened at $304.69 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $214.85 and a fifty-two week high of $309.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $298.56 and a 200-day moving average of $278.30.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

