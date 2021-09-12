Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 26,215 Shares of ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,450,846 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 26,215 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 3.08% of ORBCOMM worth $27,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ORBCOMM during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ORBCOMM during the first quarter worth $84,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM during the first quarter worth $99,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM during the first quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in ORBCOMM in the first quarter valued at $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

ORBC stock opened at $11.49 on Friday. ORBCOMM Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.32 and a 52-week high of $11.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $915.25 million, a P/E ratio of -23.45 and a beta of 1.57.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). ORBCOMM had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 15.10%. Sell-side analysts predict that ORBCOMM Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

ORBCOMM Profile

ORBCOMM, Inc engages in the provision of network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications. Its products are designed to track, monitor, control and enhance security for a variety of assets, such as heavy equipment; fixed asset monitoring; government and homeland security; and in industries for manufacturing, warehousing, and supply chain management.

