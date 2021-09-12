Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 5,762 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 188,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,762 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.55% of Vanguard Utilities ETF worth $26,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 115,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,247,000 after buying an additional 9,912 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,946,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period.

Shares of VPU opened at $148.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $146.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.02. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a one year low of $123.34 and a one year high of $152.65.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

