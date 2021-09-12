Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Decreases Position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 727 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.29% of IPG Photonics worth $32,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in IPG Photonics by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in IPG Photonics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in IPG Photonics by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in IPG Photonics by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IPGP shares. Benchmark raised their target price on IPG Photonics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on IPG Photonics from $240.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. DA Davidson cut their price target on IPG Photonics from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised IPG Photonics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IPG Photonics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.18.

NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $172.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 8.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52 week low of $156.63 and a 52 week high of $262.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.64 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $188.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.07.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.10). IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $371.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total value of $396,108.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.07, for a total transaction of $572,182.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

