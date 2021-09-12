Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,602 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $29,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CAT. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 105.5% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $205.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.73 and a 12-month high of $246.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CAT shares. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.80.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.