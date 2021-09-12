Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 494,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,972 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.06% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $40,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westhampton Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 14,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 37,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 4,968 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth $163,000. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.6% during the second quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 58,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,748,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 9.1% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total transaction of $148,081.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,602 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,448.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total value of $1,605,141.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL opened at $77.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.60. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $74.14 and a 12-month high of $86.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.23.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 293.48%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.82%.

CL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.54.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

