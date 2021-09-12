Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $26.19 Million Stock Position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,816 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,382 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.58% of Carter’s worth $26,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRI. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Carter’s by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,696 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Carter’s by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,303 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Carter’s by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,554 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Carter’s by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 40,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Carter’s by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,711 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter.

Carter’s stock opened at $102.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.18. Carter’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.15 and a fifty-two week high of $116.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.95. Carter’s had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The business had revenue of $746.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Carter’s’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Carter’s’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.80.

In related news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,800 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.91, for a total transaction of $288,148.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Carter’s

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail; U.S. Wholesale; and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

