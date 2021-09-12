Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $28.37 Million Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 38.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 27,379 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Linde were worth $28,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Linde by 450.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 12,003 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its position in Linde by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 4,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Linde by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital acquired a new stake in Linde in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Linde by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 59,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,777,000 after acquiring an additional 9,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

LIN stock opened at $310.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $303.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $290.70. Linde plc has a one year low of $214.14 and a one year high of $317.03. The stock has a market cap of $160.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.54%. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 51.52%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LIN. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.23.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

