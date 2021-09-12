Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $29.85 Million Stock Holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,632 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,068 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.21% of Abiomed worth $29,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Abiomed by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 11,412 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Abiomed by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in Abiomed by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 12,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,793,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Abiomed by 135.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,920 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,784,000 after buying an additional 5,130 shares during the period. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Abiomed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $577,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ABMD opened at $361.20 on Friday. Abiomed, Inc. has a 12-month low of $242.73 and a 12-month high of $387.40. The company has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a PE ratio of 79.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $337.95 and its 200-day moving average is $317.60.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.35. Abiomed had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The company had revenue of $252.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.81 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on ABMD. TheStreet downgraded shares of Abiomed from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Abiomed from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Abiomed from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abiomed has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $360.00.

In other Abiomed news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 24,471 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $8,564,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,637,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Thomas sold 663 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.77, for a total transaction of $219,300.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,663 shares of company stock valued at $20,603,051 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Abiomed

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

