Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,629 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.12% of iShares MBS ETF worth $29,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MBB. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 168.9% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000.

iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $108.57 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $107.91 and a twelve month high of $110.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.51.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.073 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

