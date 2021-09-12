Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Position in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 723,321 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,870 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 1.12% of New Relic worth $48,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Relic during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of New Relic by 356.5% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 840 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in New Relic by 66.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,434 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in New Relic by 41.2% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in New Relic by 1,005.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,354 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 2,915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.73, for a total value of $223,667.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,063.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Staples sold 3,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total transaction of $298,254.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,910.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,463 shares of company stock worth $5,440,829 in the last three months. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NEWR. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of New Relic in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of New Relic from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of New Relic from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of New Relic from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.43.

Shares of NEWR opened at $76.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.86. New Relic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.52 and a 1 year high of $82.76.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.60. The business had revenue of $180.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.74 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 54.44%. Equities analysts expect that New Relic, Inc. will post -3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

