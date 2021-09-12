Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 101.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,067 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $28,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI opened at $230.08 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $162.85 and a one year high of $234.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $228.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.72.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

