Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 126,062 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 338,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,062 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $28,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 5.1% during the second quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 25,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 14.9% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 639,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,544,000 after acquiring an additional 82,775 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 24.5% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 8.9% in the second quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 156,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,346,000 after acquiring an additional 12,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $478,551.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,382,919.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,655,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Argus upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.77.

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $83.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $125.15 billion, a PE ratio of 57.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $51.92 and a one year high of $89.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.59 and a 200 day moving average of $83.28.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 74.73%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

