Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 12,866 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,866 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $38,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harrington Investments INC lifted its position in Prologis by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 14,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 1.6% in the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 1.3% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 2.5% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 1.6% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.20.

Prologis stock opened at $133.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $98.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.25, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $130.30 and its 200 day moving average is $118.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.08 and a 52-week high of $139.60.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. Prologis had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.32%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

