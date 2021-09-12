Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 29,779 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,084 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,779 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $30,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in The Boeing by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,017 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Boeing by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 170,849 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $43,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Boeing by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Boeing by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 200,737 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $51,132,000 after purchasing an additional 69,542 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boeing alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Boeing from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price objective on The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Cowen raised The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.72.

NYSE BA opened at $210.30 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $141.58 and a twelve month high of $278.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.27 billion, a PE ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $224.39 and its 200 day moving average is $235.71.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.03 billion. On average, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Read More: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.