Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 3,444 Shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its stake in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,444 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.94% of Integer worth $29,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ITGR. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Integer by 12.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,149,013 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $197,923,000 after purchasing an additional 241,228 shares during the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Integer in the first quarter worth $21,209,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Integer by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,516,844 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $508,101,000 after acquiring an additional 229,325 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in Integer during the first quarter valued at $8,144,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Integer by 24.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 394,098 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,370,000 after acquiring an additional 77,184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Anthony W. Borowicz sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total transaction of $99,242.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,924,663.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bill R. Sanford sold 10,846 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total value of $989,697.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,722,643.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,973 shares of company stock valued at $2,340,039. Corporate insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ITGR opened at $94.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.73. Integer Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $54.37 and a 52-week high of $101.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09 and a beta of 1.42.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.16. Integer had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 8.73%. Equities analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Integer from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Argus upgraded Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

