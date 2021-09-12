Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 5,259 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,259 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.12% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $30,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 108.5% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 74.0% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 26,400.0% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $170.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $171.35 and its 200 day moving average is $171.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $106.13 and a 12 month high of $180.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

