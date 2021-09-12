Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Trims Stock Holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 817 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.45% of Chemed worth $33,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Chemed by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 323,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,871,000 after purchasing an additional 71,077 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Chemed by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 170,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,767,000 after purchasing an additional 69,210 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chemed during the 1st quarter worth about $29,753,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Chemed by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 245,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,876,000 after purchasing an additional 53,165 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Chemed by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 147,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,632,000 after purchasing an additional 52,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHE opened at $475.44 on Friday. Chemed Co. has a 52 week low of $417.41 and a 52 week high of $560.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $471.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $471.48.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.31. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.40% and a net margin of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $532.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 17.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This is a boost from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.96%.

In related news, Director Thomas P. Rice sold 841 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.47, for a total value of $388,937.27. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,399,294.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.78, for a total value of $1,403,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,688 shares in the company, valued at $60,197,672.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Chemed from $604.00 to $609.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

