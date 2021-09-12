Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Trims Stock Position in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its position in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 443,014 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 17,244 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 1.34% of Gentherm worth $31,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THRM. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gentherm during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,195,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Gentherm by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,195,367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $385,028,000 after purchasing an additional 241,805 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Gentherm by 38.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 543,108 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,249,000 after purchasing an additional 150,230 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Gentherm by 108.9% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 234,187 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,356,000 after purchasing an additional 122,108 shares during the period. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in Gentherm in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,330,000. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Gentherm from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.75.

In other Gentherm news, SVP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total value of $68,945.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Yijing Brentano sold 1,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $131,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,211 shares in the company, valued at $816,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,770 shares of company stock valued at $224,146 over the last three months. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of THRM stock opened at $81.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.27. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 1.49. Gentherm Incorporated has a 12 month low of $38.99 and a 12 month high of $88.99.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.16. Gentherm had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 22.38%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gentherm Incorporated will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

