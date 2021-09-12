Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 29.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,987 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 18,149 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.24% of Rogers worth $8,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROG. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Rogers in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Rogers in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rogers in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rogers in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Rogers in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Rogers stock opened at $194.55 on Friday. Rogers Co. has a twelve month low of $95.69 and a twelve month high of $215.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.62 and a beta of 1.79.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $234.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.75 million. Rogers had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 9.36%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rogers Co. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ROG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Rogers in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Rogers from $260.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.33.

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.

