ROOBEE One Day Volume Reaches $1.03 Million (ROOBEE)

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. ROOBEE has a total market capitalization of $10.49 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ROOBEE has traded 16.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ROOBEE coin can now be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00020314 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $210.11 or 0.00457089 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001181 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000626 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000037 BTC.

ROOBEE Coin Profile

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,525,064,776 coins. ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here . ROOBEE’s official message board is medium.com/@roobee_invest . The official website for ROOBEE is roobee.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

