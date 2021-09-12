Router Protocol Price Reaches $3.66 on Exchanges (ROUTE)

Router Protocol (CURRENCY:ROUTE) traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. Router Protocol has a total market capitalization of $24.63 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of Router Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Router Protocol has traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar. One Router Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.66 or 0.00007929 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.44 or 0.00081048 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.95 or 0.00129792 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.26 or 0.00182416 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,144.28 or 0.99897724 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,354.92 or 0.07263075 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $443.02 or 0.00959089 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003013 BTC.

Router Protocol Profile

Router Protocol was first traded on January 12th, 2021. Router Protocol’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,723,777 coins. Router Protocol’s official Twitter account is @routerprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Router Protocol is a cross-chain liquidity aggregator governance token. Router Protocol is working to integrate multiple blockchains together in the ecosystem to ignite the revolution of cross-chain liquidity. The idea is to allow its community to earn $ROUTE tokens irrespective of which blockchains they use. So far it has integrated three blockchains in the $ROUTE eco-system and each chain will get an equal number of $ROUTE token rewards for staking their LP tokens. “

