Rubic (RBC) Trading Down 23.3% Over Last Week

Rubic (CURRENCY:RBC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. Over the last seven days, Rubic has traded 23.3% lower against the dollar. One Rubic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000709 BTC on exchanges. Rubic has a total market capitalization of $35.47 million and approximately $2.29 million worth of Rubic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002420 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $36.19 or 0.00078141 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.02 or 0.00129614 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.13 or 0.00181669 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,377.72 or 0.07293882 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,193.62 or 0.99750994 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $437.82 or 0.00945424 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003005 BTC.

Rubic Coin Profile

Rubic’s total supply is 124,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,000,000 coins. Rubic’s official Twitter account is @CryptoRubic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rubic is rubic.exchange

Buying and Selling Rubic

