Ruff Price Tops $0.0066 (RUFF)

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 12th. Ruff has a market cap of $6.49 million and $903,782.00 worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ruff has traded down 18.8% against the dollar. One Ruff coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.53 or 0.00062728 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002199 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $74.58 or 0.00163955 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002896 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002198 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00014385 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000402 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00044784 BTC.

Ruff Coin Profile

RUFF is a coin. Its launch date was January 11th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 coins. The official message board for Ruff is medium.com/@ruffchain . Ruff’s official website is ruffchain.com . The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ruff Chain combines the Internet of Things technology with the blockchain. It contains a distributed operating system and an open main chain, connecting peer to peer network and consensus mechanism from the virtual world to reality. Traditional blockchain forgo Availability over Consistency and Partition Tolerance, however, Ruff enabled Availability through the combination of Edge Computing and blockchain, making Availability available, and thus meeting the requirements of elastic real-time requirements. Our goal is to solve the problem of trusted operations and onerous operations between IoT systems in different domains, thus creating an open Ruff Chain Ecosystem. As an architecture combining blockchain and internet of things (IoT), Ruff Chain includes a public chain for development as well as a distributed operating system. It extends the point-to-point network and consensus mechanism from the virtual to the real world and promotes the notion of atomic flow by information flow. RUFF Tokens, validated by virtual currency contracts, are placed in the Ruff Chain; they are the standards for incentivizing, consuming, and trading in the Ruff Chain community. “

Ruff Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ruff should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ruff using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

