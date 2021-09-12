Ruler Protocol Price Hits $0.62 (RULER)

Ruler Protocol (CURRENCY:RULER) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. One Ruler Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.62 or 0.00001353 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ruler Protocol has traded 54.7% lower against the US dollar. Ruler Protocol has a market cap of $2,329.40 and approximately $643.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002170 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.79 or 0.00079878 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.48 or 0.00129132 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $83.43 or 0.00181124 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,098.09 or 1.00078653 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,347.80 or 0.07268047 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $439.89 or 0.00955002 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003011 BTC.

About Ruler Protocol

Ruler Protocol’s official Twitter account is @RulerProtocol

Ruler Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruler Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ruler Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ruler Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

