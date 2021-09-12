Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 101,481 Shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) by 825.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,769 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 101,481 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $4,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHG. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 25,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 96,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 19,712 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $798,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 19,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHG stock opened at $32.40 on Friday. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $22.75 and a one year high of $39.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.54 and its 200 day moving average is $34.20. The company has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The bank reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter.

About Shinhan Financial Group

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of management and financial support services to its subsidiaries. The company was founded on September 1, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

