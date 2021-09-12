Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 16,897 Shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,897 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $3,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 157.4% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 16,749,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,007,000 after acquiring an additional 10,243,221 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,436,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,072,000 after acquiring an additional 5,515,124 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 367.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,907,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,130,000 after acquiring an additional 5,428,886 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 1,082.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,353,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,580,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNH Industrial stock opened at $15.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.74 and a beta of 1.72. CNH Industrial has a 52-week low of $7.34 and a 52-week high of $18.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.22.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CNHI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNH Industrial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CNH Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.57.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

