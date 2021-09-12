Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,043 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.20% of Columbia Financial worth $3,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 8.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,952,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,093,000 after purchasing an additional 306,790 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 6.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 863,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,085,000 after purchasing an additional 52,214 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 657,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,502,000 after purchasing an additional 6,891 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 632.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 341,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,975,000 after purchasing an additional 295,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 222,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CLBK opened at $17.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.66. Columbia Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.59 and a 1 year high of $18.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 0.37.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. Columbia Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 8.70%. On average, research analysts expect that Columbia Financial, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

CLBK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Columbia Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, June 21st.

Columbia Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking and other financial services. It offers personal and business banking, wealth management, and other banking services such as online banking, bills payment, and mobile check deposit. The company was founded in March 1997 and is headquartered in Fair Lawn, NJ.

