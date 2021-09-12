Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,902 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,100 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.08% of Lazard worth $3,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Lazard by 10.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,530,204 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $197,108,000 after acquiring an additional 432,736 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lazard by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,876,386 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $168,661,000 after buying an additional 602,925 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Lazard by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,155,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,296,000 after buying an additional 204,540 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Lazard by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,056,402 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,964,000 after buying an additional 110,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Lazard by 106.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 918,614 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,969,000 after buying an additional 473,669 shares in the last quarter. 75.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Lazard news, CAO Dominick Ragone sold 19,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total transaction of $945,665.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Alexander F. Stern sold 90,000 shares of Lazard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $4,095,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LAZ opened at $47.95 on Friday. Lazard Ltd has a 52 week low of $31.13 and a 52 week high of $49.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $821.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.18 million. Lazard had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 57.66%. The business’s revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lazard Ltd will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Lazard’s payout ratio is 52.22%.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

