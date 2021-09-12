Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 58.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 124,492 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $4,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.8% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,468,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $436,418,000 after buying an additional 184,023 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,238,000 after purchasing an additional 127,379 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 6.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,521,000 after acquiring an additional 139,458 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,678,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,962,000 after acquiring an additional 80,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 21.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,513,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,081,000 after buying an additional 266,361 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

In other news, Director Jean-Pierre Bizzari sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total transaction of $1,435,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 40,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $1,842,395.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 225,315 shares of company stock valued at $9,750,746. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HALO opened at $41.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.43. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.17 and a 12 month high of $56.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.98 and a 200-day moving average of $43.28. The company has a current ratio of 8.75, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 55.45% and a return on equity of 230.77%. The business had revenue of $136.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 147.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO).

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.