Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Holdings in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) by 74.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 488,377 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.48% of The Manitowoc worth $4,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTW. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Manitowoc in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in The Manitowoc during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in The Manitowoc during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new stake in The Manitowoc during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in The Manitowoc by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MTW opened at $21.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.36 and a 12 month high of $28.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $767.31 million, a PE ratio of 48.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 2.44.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.51. The Manitowoc had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 1.01%. The company had revenue of $463.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.74 million. Equities analysts anticipate that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Colliers Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Manitowoc in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Manitowoc has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

About The Manitowoc

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

