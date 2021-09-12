Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) by 37.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 441,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 264,082 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 1.35% of Tiptree worth $4,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Tiptree by 30.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 4,531 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tiptree by 0.5% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 892,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,984,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Tiptree by 47.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 4,297 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Tiptree by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,570,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,055,000 after acquiring an additional 91,107 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Tiptree by 160.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 4,713 shares during the period. 37.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TIPT opened at $10.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.07 million, a PE ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.93. Tiptree Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $15.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th.

Separately, TheStreet raised Tiptree from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

About Tiptree

Tiptree, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty insurance and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Mortgage, and Other. The Insurance segment offers specialty insurance, warranty products, and related administration services.

