Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stake in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 24,441 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.11% of New Jersey Resources worth $4,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NJR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in New Jersey Resources by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,007,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,352,000 after purchasing an additional 34,052 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 1.7% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 3.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 460,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,356,000 after acquiring an additional 16,567 shares during the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. grew its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 39.2% during the first quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 31,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 4.2% during the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NJR shares. Bank of America lowered New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on New Jersey Resources from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet downgraded New Jersey Resources from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New Jersey Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

In other news, VP Timothy F. Shea sold 10,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $413,541.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,406 shares in the company, valued at $2,415,088.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NJR opened at $36.42 on Friday. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $25.87 and a 12-month high of $44.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $367.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is presently 64.56%.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR Clean Energy Ventures, NJR Energy Services, NJR Midstream, and NJR Home Services.

