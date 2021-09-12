Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,821 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,427 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.52% of ChannelAdvisor worth $3,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 1.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,631 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 40.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,841 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 244.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 1.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,919 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in ChannelAdvisor in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. 90.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ChannelAdvisor alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of ECOM opened at $26.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.90. ChannelAdvisor Co. has a 1-year low of $12.94 and a 1-year high of $28.94. The stock has a market cap of $800.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.26 and a beta of 0.82.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $41.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.04 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor Co. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

ChannelAdvisor Company Profile

ChannelAdvisor Corp. provides software as a service solution. It enables the retailer and branded manufacturer customers to integrate, manage and optimize their merchandise sales across hundreds of online channels. Its customers utilize platform to connect with new and existing sources of demand for their products through channels such as Amazon, eBay, Facebook, Google and Walmart.

Read More: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM).

Receive News & Ratings for ChannelAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChannelAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.