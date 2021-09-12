Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) by 24.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 86,940 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.09% of DSP Group worth $3,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in DSP Group by 11.4% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 64,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 6,563 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in DSP Group by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in DSP Group during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its holdings in DSP Group by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 56,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 12,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in DSP Group during the 1st quarter valued at $397,000. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DSPG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen lowered shares of DSP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup lowered shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

DSP Group stock opened at $21.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.91 and its 200-day moving average is $15.65. DSP Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.42 and a 1 year high of $22.00. The company has a market cap of $533.18 million, a P/E ratio of -99.09, a PEG ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.98.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. DSP Group had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%. As a group, equities analysts expect that DSP Group, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

About DSP Group

DSP Group, Inc provides wireless chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through the following segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions at home. The Unified Communications segment provides office solutions that offer businesses of all sizes VoIP terminals with converged voice and data applications.

