Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Position in Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,575 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.27% of Omega Flex worth $3,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omega Flex in the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Omega Flex by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Omega Flex during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Omega Flex by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Omega Flex by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OFLX opened at $145.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $153.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.01 and a beta of 0.36. Omega Flex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.55 and a fifty-two week high of $193.60.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $31.97 million for the quarter. Omega Flex had a return on equity of 51.16% and a net margin of 20.11%.

Omega Flex Profile

Omega Flex, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of flexible metal hose and accessories. The company offers products to numerous industries, such as steel production, fuel-handling, semi-conductor, medical, pharmaceutical, petrochemical, residential and commercial construction, and power generation.

