Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,994 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 81,058 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.06% of Performance Food Group worth $3,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFGC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,624,423 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $612,073,000 after acquiring an additional 880,931 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,394,256 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $164,588,000 after purchasing an additional 564,620 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 272.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 711,700 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $41,001,000 after buying an additional 520,715 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,917,110 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $513,714,000 after buying an additional 502,399 shares during the period. Finally, Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,508,000. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Shares of PFGC opened at $44.19 on Friday. Performance Food Group has a 1-year low of $31.69 and a 1-year high of $59.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 152.38 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.91.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The food distribution company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.86) earnings per share. Performance Food Group’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on PFGC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.30.

In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $491,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James D. Hope sold 32,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $1,489,795.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,749,786.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Profile

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.