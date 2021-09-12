Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,652 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $3,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Donaldson by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Donaldson by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 18,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Donaldson by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Donaldson by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Donaldson by 257.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Donaldson from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Donaldson from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

Shares of DCI opened at $59.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.80. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.21 and a 12-month high of $69.35.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66. The firm had revenue of $773.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.69 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is 37.93%.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.