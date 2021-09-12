Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stake in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 23.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 85,935 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.08% of MGIC Investment worth $3,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTG. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 368.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,101,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,956,000 after buying an additional 2,439,024 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in MGIC Investment by 36.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,019,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,291 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in MGIC Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,066,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in MGIC Investment by 39.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,784,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,428 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in MGIC Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,270,000. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTG opened at $15.07 on Friday. MGIC Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $8.29 and a 52-week high of $15.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.37 and its 200 day moving average is $14.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $297.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.76 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 49.02%. MGIC Investment’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This is a positive change from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on MGIC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays increased their price target on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MGIC Investment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.63.

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

