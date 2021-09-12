Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $3.80 Million Stock Position in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) by 37.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 484,541 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 285,986 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Wipro were worth $3,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WIT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Wipro by 35.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,944,386 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $101,088,000 after purchasing an additional 4,168,869 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Wipro by 63.3% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,148,626 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384,291 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Wipro by 77.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,345,998 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,490 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Wipro by 11.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,382,007 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $91,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in Wipro during the first quarter worth about $8,149,000. 2.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WIT. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.23 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wipro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.12.

Shares of WIT stock opened at $9.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.67. Wipro Limited has a one year low of $4.40 and a one year high of $9.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.86 billion, a PE ratio of 33.79, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Wipro had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Wipro Limited will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Wipro Profile

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

