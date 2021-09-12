Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $3.90 Million Holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,554 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $3,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $989,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the first quarter worth $633,000. Eminence Capital LP grew its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 37.3% during the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 345,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,986,000 after buying an additional 93,944 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,829,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE ABG opened at $171.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $188.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a one year low of $88.74 and a one year high of $216.88.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $7.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.09 by $2.69. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 42.22% and a net margin of 4.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 24.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.00.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

